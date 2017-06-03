Olakunle Churchill moves on

Olakunle Oladuni Churchill, CEO, Big Churchill Haven Limited, for want of a better description, is a misunderstood man.

For a long time, he had been minding his business and doing his things without any noise or unnecessary attention.

The story changed immediately his relationship with star actress, Tonto Dikeh, became public knowledge.

Indeed, all eyes were on him the moment the duo agreed to take their love story to the next level. The wedding gained media attention, particularly because he is a nephew to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo .

However, many began to see him differently, when his estranged wife accused him of infidelity. The mother of one further gained the empathy of some members of the public when she opened up on the alleged domestic violence she suffered in the hands of her husband.

Aware of the negative effect on his image, the millionaire businessman debunked the allegations and professed his undying love for his wife and son, King Andre, despite the controversy trailing the break- up of their marriage.

But those close to him claim that he is a gentleman who understands the spirit and letter of love. More importantly, he is known to be generous to a fault.

In spite of the recent doleful experience, he has not stopped extending his hands of fellowship to people around him. Besides, he has moved on.

At the wedding ceremony of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s son, Olujuwon and Temitope, daughter of betting guru, Adebutu-Kessington, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Churchill was part of the groom’s men.

Churchill , an astute entertainment guru and philanthropist, was seen all through the event wearing a smile and exchanging banters with family members and friends.

