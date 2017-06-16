Olamide Adenuga honoured with trail blazer award

IT’S a new dawn for seasoned trainer and Public Relations Specialist, Olamide Adenuga as his hard work has started paying off. He was recently honoured with the “Trail Blaizer award” by the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, in Diaspora, Benin Chapter on May 26.

This was in recognition of the many good things he has been doing, his contribution to the development of society, particularly in the area of youth development through his conferences and seminars on leadership development, human capital development and entrepreneurship development. He inspires people to see the good in themselves, make the most of their lives, and get in touch with the greatness within them.

A speaker at university campuses and secondary schools, writer, T.V host, blogger, Olamide believes that the right mentality can power anyone to success; an ideal young man who is out to transform people and places he comes in contact with. This, he has demonstrated even as former personal effectiveness columnist in Ovation International Magazine, and the Publisher of Plush Magazine. One hopes, he will continue to soar high and higher.

The post Olamide Adenuga honoured with trail blazer award appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

