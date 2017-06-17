Olamide, Flavour, Phyno, Others for Glo Music Tour – THISDAY Newspapers
Olamide, Flavour, Phyno, Others for Glo Music Tour
THISDAY Newspapers
King of Street lingo, Olamide, aka Badoo, will this today join nine other A-List Nigerian musicians to perform at the Victoria Island, Lagos edition of the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, the flagship show of the fully integrated telecommunications …
Glo lines up superstars to entertain Lagosians
