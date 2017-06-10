Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad – Boston.com
|
Boston.com
|
Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad
Boston.com
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump surprisingly refrained from tweeting during James Comey's testimony. Donald Trump Jr., not surprisingly, did not. The president's eldest son, whose Twitter feed can at times be as inflammatory as his father's …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!