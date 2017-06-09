Pages Navigation Menu

Supreme Court orders Metuh's trial for money laundering to continue

Supreme Court orders Metuh's trial for money laundering to continue
WorldStage Newsonline– The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to continue with the trial of a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh on a two-count charge of money …
Dasukigate: Continue Olisa Metuh's trial – Supreme Court orders Justice AbangDaily Post Nigeria
Olisa Metuh : Supreme Court orders resumption of former PDP secretary's trialPulse Nigeria
Huge loss for Olisa Metuh over Supreme Court throws out his appealNAIJ.COM
Nigeria Today –TV360
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

