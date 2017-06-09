Supreme Court orders Metuh’s trial for money laundering to continue – WorldStage
WorldStage
Supreme Court orders Metuh's trial for money laundering to continue
WorldStage Newsonline– The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to continue with the trial of a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh on a two-count charge of money …
