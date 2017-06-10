Olokola Free Trade Zone Will Boost Ondo Economy – Don

By Tope Fayehun, Akure

A university don, Prof Akin Stephen Arikawe, has said the completion of Olokola free trade zone and exploration of the Bitumen deposit in Agbabu will fast track the economy buoyancy of Ondo State.

Arikawe, during a Democracy Day lecture titled: “Economy Recovery of Ondo State via the Akeredolu’s Perspective”, delivered in Okitipupa,

Okitipupa local government area of the state, said the economy of the

state needs a proactive measure to resuscitate the slumbering situation the last administration left the state. According to the don, some abandoned projects which are considered critical to the development of the state must also be completed.

He said building Infrastructure and prompt payment of workers salary are also veritable ways of stimulating the economy of the state. Arikawe, a Professor from the University of North Carolina, USA, also identified agro-allied industrialization as one of the effective ways of reviving the state economy.

