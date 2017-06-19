Kidnap Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Kidnap Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead
Leadership Newspapers
Few days after his abduction by unknown gunmen at his hometown in Igbotu, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo state, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Hon.Olumide Odimayo, aka “Londoner” has been found dead.
Kidnapped APC chieftain found dead
Kidnapped Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead
Abducted APC Chieftain Found Dead
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!