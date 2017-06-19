Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnap Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead – Leadership Newspapers

Kidnap Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead
Few days after his abduction by unknown gunmen at his hometown in Igbotu, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo state, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Hon.Olumide Odimayo, aka “Londoner” has been found dead.
