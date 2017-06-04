Pages Navigation Menu

Omarion dances to Davido’s “IF” in Kenya | WATCH

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

American RnB star, Omari Ishmael Grandberry popularly known as Omarion arrived in Nairobi yesterday for the Afro Pop Festival which was held at the Ngong racecourse waterfront. The “Post To Be” singer was seen embracing african culture, donning a native attire complete with all the accessories. He was also caught on camera vibing to Davido‘s […]

