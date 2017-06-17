We’ll qualify for Cameroon 2019 AFCON – Omeruo – Vanguard
Vanguard
We'll qualify for Cameroon 2019 AFCON – Omeruo
Vanguard
Following the outrage that trailed last weekend's 2-0 loss Nigeria suffered in the hands of South Africa in Uyo, Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has pleaded with Nigerian football fans not to give up on the team just yet. Omeruo. Omeruo who made …
