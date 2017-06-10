OMG!! 200 Models Displays Their Naked Body During An Exhibition In New York City (Photos)

As many as 200 models have stripped off publicly in broad daylight as part of an exhibition in New York City.

The models stripped n*ked

Approximately 200 nude models put themselves on display as part of a nude body painting exhibit on Friday.

As reported by Daily Mail, the public nudity was part of New York City artist Andy Golub’s latest exhibit, ‘Body Notes.’

The 200 models stripped down to their birthday suits and were painted in the middle of Times Square, reports say.

The models were painted with sentences of phrases they selected, and were meant to inspire what they describe as ‘positivity and acceptance.’

See the photos, courtesy Daily Mail: