OMG!! Man Dies In Along Elizabeth St and Bathurst St In Sydney After Been dragged under bus (Photos)

A MAN was struck and killed by a bus in Sydney overnight after stepping out of a car which was stopped at a congested intersection.

About 3am, emergency services responded to the intersection of Elizabeth St and Bathurst St, Sydney, after reports of a pedestrian being struck by a bus.

The N100 Bondi Junction via Kings Cross bus was travelling north on Elizabeth St when the victim, believed to be in his 20s, allegedly stepped out of the passenger side of a red Toyota Corolla and was dragged underneath the oncoming bus.

The post OMG!! Man Dies In Along Elizabeth St and Bathurst St In Sydney After Been dragged under bus (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

