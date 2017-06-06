Omoni Oboli unveils own clothing line – P.M. News
P.M. News
Omoni Oboli unveils own clothing line
Talented Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli seems to have delved into the fashion industry as she has unveiled her own clothing line which she tagged, “Omoni Oboli by AVE”. The fashion icon's new clothing line in all sense embodies her style …
