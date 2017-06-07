Ondo APC chair drags Akeredolu before party’s zonal committee

…Says he masterminded his removal; It’s not true — Party’s scribe

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—EMBATTLLED chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Isaac Kekemeke, yesterday said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu masterminded his ‘unconstitutional’ removal from office.

This was contained in a petition he forwarded to the South-west Zonal committee of the party on the happenings in the state.

The petition was entitled: Complaint of deployment of violent and unconstitutional means of taking over of the Ondo State APC structure by certain elements.”

In a swift reaction to the allegation by the sacked Chairman, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Adesanya, described as false and an afterthought the allegation that the governor was behind his removal.

Adesanya chaired the probe panel that investigated Kekemeke of allegations of gross abuse of office, financial impropriety, neglect and dereliction of duty as chairman of the party and anti-party activities.

According to Adesanya, the sacked chairman had refused to summon the State Executive Committee, SEC, meeting in the last seven months.

He said; “It’s the exclusive right of the SEC members to take decisions in the interest of the party.

“The allegation that the governor is behind his removal is not correct. The governor is not even aware of what we have done.’’

Kekemeke, in his petition alleged that; “This song with its familiar and cacophonist tune was scripted by Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu; Governor of Ondo State; who has refused to break away from the bitterness and vestige of the Ondo State APC gubernatorial primary election; and has therefore deployed state machinery to vilify perceived enemies; resulting in this latest choreography with a macabre sense of humour.

“We are however baffled that such a respected and respectable organ of our party created by the Constitution for noble ends; could be wrongly and maliciously appropriated by a few misguided and unqualified elements without regard to the clear constitutional requirements of the mode and composition of that organ.

“And most shockingly; with the active connivance of the State Governor; who ought to know better; but is only bent on re-enacting his position immediately before the Ondo State APC gubernatorial primary election.

“We are quick to draw your attention to this ongoing political experiment because of the danger it poses to the health of our party in the State; zone and nation at large.

He lamented what he called; ‘’The extremely dangerous; most unconscionable and unconstitutional actions of some members of the State Executive Committee of the APC in Ondo State.’’

According to him; “Against the clear spirit and intention of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress 2014, as amended; a few members of the State Executive Committee purportedly met on 1st June; 2017 in a hotel at Akure; allegedly suspended the State Chairman of the party; and appointed the State deputy chairman as acting Chairman.

“In the enforcement of this huge joke on the Party; the Administrative Secretary of the Party was violently dispossessed of all the keys to the offices in the Ondo State APC Secretariat with the assistance of law enforcement agents.

“It must be noted however; that no meeting of the State Executive Committee was ever called by either the State Chairman or the State Working Committee; neither was there a complaint nor petition by any member against the Chairman or any other officer received; to necessitate the invoking of the disciplinary procedure as provided for by Artticle 21(B) of the APC Constitution.

Also, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye absolved his boss from the plight of the suspended chairman, saying; ‘’The governor is clean on the matter and has no hand in what was happening in the party

“It’s a party affair, the governor has no hand or would not want to dabble in the matter or be dragged into it,’’ he sid.

The post Ondo APC chair drags Akeredolu before party’s zonal committee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

