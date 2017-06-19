Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ondo APC chieftain dies in custody of kidnappers

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ese-Odo local government Hon. Olumide Odimayo in the custody of gunmen who kidnapped him last Thursday. Ondo Police Public Relations Officer Femi Joseph confirmed the death of the APC chieftain who was kidnapped at his country home in Igbotu, Ese-Odo Local Government of the state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.