Ondo APC Chieftain, Olumide Odimayo Murdered by Kidnappers

Suspected kidnappers have murdered a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon. Olumide Odimayo who was abducted last Thursday.

Odimayo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his country home in Igbotu, Ese Odo local government.

Local vigilante found the remains of the APC chieftain at Ogolo River between Sabomi and Igbotu, Ese Odo local government.

The death of Odimayo has reportedly hit the state government on a bad side as the deceased was said to be related to the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN whose mother hails from Igbotu.

As at the time of filing this report, the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has left his office in Akure, for Igbotu to commiserate with his people over the death of Odimayo.

A top Source within the government said, “I can authoritatively revealed that Hon. Odimayo has been killed by his abductors.

“We also believe that he was killed as a revenge for one of the kidnappers who was killed and his dead body was displayed on Social Media.

“The state government made frantic effort to ensure he was rescued sound and alive, but the kidnappers must have killed him to cover their identity and run away because of the level of manhunt against them.

“What is worrisome is that, the kidnappers killed Odimayo, they didn’t allow him to get the reward for the work we did together during the campaigns.

“He would have become a Commissioner, as everyone knows the role he played during the campaigns. This is sad, ” the source revealed.

