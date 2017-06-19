Ondo APC chieftain, Orimisan Adelokiki asks lawmaker to apologize over statement on Akeredolu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Prince Orimisan Adelokiki has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the member, representing Irele /Okitipupa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mike Omogbehin over his statement on the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Omogbehin in an interview with a national daily had said […]

Ondo APC chieftain, Orimisan Adelokiki asks lawmaker to apologize over statement on Akeredolu

