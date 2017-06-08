Ondo APC crisis: Akeredolu, Kekemeke trade words as crisis deepened

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State deepened late Wednesday as the embattled Chairman of the party, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke and governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu engaged in verbal war. Kekemeke accused the governor of deploying violence in order to take over the structure of the party. But, the governor described Kekemeke’s accusation […]

Ondo APC crisis: Akeredolu, Kekemeke trade words as crisis deepened

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

