Ondo APC crisis continues, chairman removed

Dayo Johnson Akure

ANOTHER crisis is brewing within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State as a vote of no confidence was yesterday passed on its state chairman, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke.

The State Executive Committee, SEC, of the party which hammered the state chairman directed the Deputy state chairman, Ade Adetimehin to step in. The Party’s Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya said the chairman was axed for “failing to discharge his responsibilities, neglect and dereliction of duty, among other offences .

Adesanya said, “The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, on this day, June 1st, 2017, unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the State Chairman, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke.

According to Abayomi this was as a result of his failure “ to discharge his responsibilities, neglect and dereliction of duty, among other offences, in compliance with Article 21(D)(vi), of the Constitution of the APC, (October 2014 as amended).

“A three-man fact-finding disciplinary committee has been set up to investigate the former Chairman.

He added that Ade Adetimehin has unanimously been chosen to act as the state chairman forthwith, pending the outcome of report of the three-man disciplinary committee.

The SEC of the party said that a “Three-man disciplinary committee composed of Abayomi Adesanya, Chairman; Rasheed Badmus, member and Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, Secretary has been inaugurated.

It will be recalled that the crisis within the party started before the last governorship election in the state.

The state chairman’s support for Dr Segun Abraham against that of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu pitched him against many of the party leaders who have been calling for his removal.

The post Ondo APC crisis continues, chairman removed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

