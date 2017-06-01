Ondo APC sacks Chairman, appoints acting chair

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman of the party, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke. A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya said the SEC unanimously passed the vote of no confidence on the […]

