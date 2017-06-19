Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo assembly passes N170.8 bn 2017 budget

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday passed the N170.8 billion 2017 appropriation bill. The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Sunday Olajide, had presented the report of the committee to the House at plenary. Olajide said that the bill had undergone proper scrutiny by members while public sittings were held […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

