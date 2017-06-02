Ondo First Lady Celebrates Children’s Day

Provides free medical check-up for 1000 children

Mary Ekah

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu –Akeredolu played host to over 1000 children at a colourful event held at the Government House to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebration. Top among the callers at the event was the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his Deputy, Barr. Agboola Ajayi and his wife, Mrs. Ajewole Ajayi. Mrs. Akeredolu, while declaring the event open, observed that the event was organised to celebrate the good children of Ondo State.

“All the good children of Ondo State being represented here – this is my little way of marking today for you. We are here to make sure that you are okay. We are here to make sure you develop and grow up to be responsible citizens. Akeredolu also went round the medical stands to observe the medical team conduct dental checks, body weight and measurement checks as well as administration of drugs on the children.

In a chat with newsmen, the Head of the Medical team, Dr. Falana Olumide observed that the goal of the medical check was to ensure that the children enjoy medical intervention while also enjoying themselves. “It is the Children’s Day celebration and Her Excellency decided to celebrate with the children and as part of what she organised for this occasion is the medical check which consists of a medical team that would look into the various health challenges of the children. “We have the Paediatric and Dental team on ground. While the Dental team is conducting dental checks and intervention where necessary, the Paediatricians are looking into common ailments.” The climax of the event was the cutting of the cake while children had lots of food and enjoyed among other things dancing competition, children’s varieties where lots of prizes were won. One of the parents at the event, Mrs. Muyiwa Balogun, used the opportunity to thank the First Lady for the gesture, noting that the children had fun and would always remember the day because of the gifts showered on them.

