Ondo government denies sacking 600 workers

The Ondo State Government has denies reports in a section of the media that it had sacked 600 local government workers attached to traditional rulers across the state. No fewer than 600 workers attached to traditional rulers in the state were reportedly removed from the payroll of Ondo state government. In a statement by the […]

Ondo government denies sacking 600 workers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

