Ondo govt, ICT firm build tech hub at FUTA

By Oboh Agbonkhese

THE Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA; Ondo State Government and Emerging Communities Techup Initiative, Akure Techup, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for the development of the tech hub Project in Ondo State, domiciled at FUTA.

The tech hub, which construction has started, is expected to harness the benefits of information and communication technology, ICT, to transform the state technologically and create employment for youths.

Speaking at the signing, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said if Nigeria will hold its own in the comity of nations, it must be technologically driven as real political power resides in the establishment and utilisation of technological hubs for Information and Communication Technology, ICT, advancement.

Governor Akeredolu commended FUTA for living up to its mandate as a university of technology and that Ondo State, especially Akure, is proud to be associated with the institution.

The post Ondo govt, ICT firm build tech hub at FUTA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

