Ondo police confirms death of APC Chieftain Odimayo

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ese-Odo local government Hon. Olumide Odimayo, who was kidnapped last Thursday by unknown gunmen. He was kidnapped at his country home in Igbotu, Ese-Odo local government of the state. Odimayo’s lifeless body was said to have […]

Ondo police confirms death of APC Chieftain Odimayo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

