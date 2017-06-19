Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo police confirms death of APC Chieftain Odimayo

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ese-Odo local government Hon. Olumide Odimayo, who was kidnapped last Thursday by unknown gunmen. He was kidnapped at his country home in Igbotu, Ese-Odo local government of the state. Odimayo’s lifeless body was said to have […]

