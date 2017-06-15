One dead, 3 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

By Bose Adelaja

One person was feared dead, while two others sustained injuries, yesterday, in an early morning accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident reportedly occurred at about 5.30am around Mountain Top University inward Lagos, between an unmarked Mercedes Truck and a yellow Howo Snot truck with number plates LAGOS FKJ 717 XF.

Vanguard gathered that the driver of the Mercedes truck and his two motor boys were travelling inward Lagos when their vehicle broke down unexpectedly and the occupants quickly alighted to attend to the situation.

In the process, the driver was said to have laid underneath the truck to carry out repair works, while the motor boys stood beside the truck to complement his effort.

That was when the Howo Snot driver rammed into them, killing the driver on the spot, while the motor boys were said to have been seriously injured.

The truck driver escaped unhurt, while the accident disrupted free flow of traffic along the expressway as many motorists took to driving against traffic.

Emergency operation was jointly carried by men of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC; Nigeria Police Force and Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps TRACE.

The body of the driver was deposited at Ogun State University Teaching Hospital morgue and the injured taken a hospital for medical attention.

