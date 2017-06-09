One dead as soldier shoots at protesting youths in Kaduna, police restore calm

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said normalcy has been restored after residents protest the killing of a youth by a soldier at the Command Secondary School, Kaduna.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abdulrahman Ahmed said a vehicle of the joint security outfit, Òperation Yaki’ was burnt by the irate youths who trooped to the street demanding justice.

“The situation is now very calm,” Ahmed told newsmen in his office, adding that the roads earlier blocked by the youths have been cleared and were now motorable.

The DCP disclosed that the body of the deceased had been taken to the mortuary, as investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the 1 Division, Nigerian Army, confirmed that its soldier had fired on some youths suspected to have encroached into the school and one of them was hit and died on the spot.

“The matter is being investigated and details will be made as they become available.

“The General Officer Commanding, Col. Kingsley Umoh appealed to law abiding citizens to remain calm and go about their daily lawful duties,” a statement from the division said.

The post One dead as soldier shoots at protesting youths in Kaduna, police restore calm appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

