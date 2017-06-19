One dies as van hits worshippers in London mosque

…10 others injured

A person died and 10 others injured after a man drove a van into worshippers near a north London mosque.

Eight people were taken to hospital after the “terrorist attack” near Finsbury Park Mosque, police said.

A group of people were helping a man who had collapsed when they were hit by the van just after midnight. The man has died, but it is unclear whether this was as a result of the attack.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the BBC reports

Police said all the victims of the attack, which took place outside Muslim Welfare House, were Muslim.

Eyewitness Abdul Rahman told the BBC the driver had said he wanted to “kill all Muslims.”

Metropolitan Police’s deputy assistant commissioner, Neil Basu, said the “terrorist attack” began when the van was driven into a man who was already being given first aid by the public on the pavement.

“Sadly that man has died. It is too early to state if his death was a result of this attack,” Basu added.

