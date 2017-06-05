One kidnap too many

Great news: three arrested over the Igbonla, Epe kidnapping. But it’s high time abduction of pupils was halted

JUST as well, the police have, within a week, made three arrests over the May 25 kidnapping of six pupils of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, near Epe. Even more gladdening is the announcement that the police now know where the victims are holed up.

While expecting the prompt rescue of the kidnapped — without paying a dime — the police deserve our praise for such a swift response.

Still, there is this depressing feeling that that particular school, one of the original Lagos State model colleges, which the Mike Akhigbe administration sited in the five original divisions of Ikeja (Meiran), Badagry (Kankon), Ikorodu (Igbokuta), Lagos (Badore) and Epe (Igbonla), is fast becoming a veritable ground for kidnappers, with innocent kids as pawns.

Just six months earlier, on May 25, 2016, some hoodlums came swooping down that same school, carting away for ransom the school’s vice-principal, a teacher and two pupils. The latest outrage involved six pupils – Yusuf Farouk, Ramon Isiaka, Pelumi Phillips, Peter Jonas, Adebanjo George and Judah Agbaosi.

Such was the kidnappers’ audacity that they not only pre-announced their coming, they even profiled the captured: setting free orphans and those from poor homes, unlikely to meet up with their insane ransom!

When did we come to this terrible pass? When did school compounds, hitherto near-sacrosanct to any form of criminality, become equal-opportunity growth areas for kidnapping?

That is the menace the authorities must stamp out. To get to that destination, however, a clinical assessment of the situation is imperative.

First, why has the Igbonla school become such a soft target? Is the school’s internal security so porous, that anytime these criminals pounce it can be breached? Why has the school security been caught napping, with the police on ground virtually melting away, giving the felons free rein? Did the police disappear for lack of fire power? Or was there some deliberate sabotage? Is there a mole within, or some criminal racket in the host communities, aiding and abetting these heinous crimes?

These are hard questions Lagos State should find answers to. To start with, the school’s security infrastructure should be ramped up, even if it means giving the police more fire power. Then, any case of internal sabotage, within the school or in the host Igbonla community, should be thoroughly investigated and whoever found culpable severely punished — no matter how high or low their estate in life.

But beyond all of these, the Federal Government should do something radical about creek security. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, at the The Nation one-day conference on port reforms, hinted at a comprehensive creek security system, that would give these marine criminals a bloody nose. Under such, the marine police and relevant segments of the Nigerian Navy should be adequately armed and trained to easily repel this menace. That should become a reality as soon as possible.

For a state that has invested so much in security infrastructure, in support of a central police, the Igbonla kidnap was one too many. That is why the Federal Government must crank up creek security.

But Nigeria should ultimately evolve a more restructured security system, in which state police and their federal counterparts work together and seamlessly.

