One Month After, Osinbajo Yet to Inaugurate New Ministers

About one month after the Senate confirmed two new ministers, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe), the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has yet to inaugurate them.

The new ministers, whose names were forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari, were confirmed on May 3.

Four days after their confirmation, Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

He, however, wrote to the National Assembly based on Section 145 (1) of the nation’s constitution, intimating the federal lawmakers that Osinbajo would be in charge while he was away.

So far, the acting President has not inaugurated the new ministers despite the fact that, at least, four meetings of the Federal Executive Council had been held after their confirmation.

No official reason had so far been given for the non inauguration of the new ministers.

The slots of Kogi and Gombe states in the federal cabinet had been vacant following the death of the Minister of State for Labour, Mr. James Ocholi (SAN), in an accident on March 6, 2016; and the appointment of a former Minister of the Environment, Amina Mohammed, as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The nation’s constitution recommends that all states of the federation must be represented in the cabinet.

There is the belief that the inauguration of the two new ministers may lead to a minor cabinet reshuffle that would see some of the ministers swapping positions.

It was not clear as of the time of filing this report if Osinbajo would wait for Buhari to return from his medical vacation and inaugurate the ministers himself.

When contacted on Thursday, the Senior Special Assistant to the acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, simply said there was ‘nothing further to say’ on the matter.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post One Month After, Osinbajo Yet to Inaugurate New Ministers appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

