One Of The Dead London Terrorists Featured In A British Jihadi Documentary Last Year [Video]

Although British security services have vowed they are doing all they can to prevent attacks like the one that occurred on London Bridge on Saturday night, they are now facing difficult questions after one of the three suspects appeared to have slipped through their hands.

According to the Daily Mail, the suspect appeared in a TV documentary about British jihadis last year. During the film there was an altercation with the police, and the 27-year-old Muslim extremist was involved.

Here’s more:

He was caught on camera alongside two notorious preachers who were well known to police and intelligence officials because of their extremist views. Amid a series of revelations last night, it was claimed that a friend of the Watford-born suspect had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he became radicalised by watching extremist videos on YouTube. It was also alleged that police were warned about the suspect radicalising children in a local park two years ago. And yesterday, a photographer captured a detective carrying secret notes which appeared to suggest a man embroiled in the investigation had been quizzed by police last year.

Although the Daily Mail knows the identity of the man, they have agreed not to release details until the investigation allows – I see they’re learning – but in the meantime, here’s the doccie.

Watch from the 15-minute mark to see the moment the men pray in the park, followed by the altercation with the policeman:

Here’s the ominous YouTube description that accompanies the doccie:

The Jihadist Next Door is a documentary aired by Channel 4 featuring suspected Isis masked murderer Abu Rumaysah is shocking but important. It shows how extremists are spreading in UK without any restriction. It is a shocking account of people who wanted to implement sharia in Britain.

Keep your chins up, Britain, this extremist minority needs to be silenced.

[source:dailymail]

