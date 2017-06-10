One stabbed, town crier beaten to pulp in Anambra community crisis

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The lingering Igweship crisis in Ojoto community in Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State has taken a dangerous dimension as terror gangs unleashed mayhem on perceived opponents.

At the centre of the crisis are the two contestants to the Igweship throne, High Chief Gerald Mbamalu who incidentally is the incumbent Regent of the community and Chief Dennis Adindu Okafor, a Lagos-based business mogul.

While Mbamalu and his loyalists are insisting that an election of new Igwe has not yet taken place in the area, Okafor and his own loyalists are claiming that he had already been elected as the new Igwe.

The crisis climaxed yesterday when a town crier, Mr Emeka Uzor was beaten to a pulp for allegedly announcing that nobody has become the Igwe-elect of Ojoto and that the state government has ordered that every move about election of a new monarch should be suspended for now as a result of the worsening situation of the crisis.

The post One stabbed, town crier beaten to pulp in Anambra community crisis appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

