Ongoing teachers’ registration will standardise salaries -TRCN

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) says the ongoing registration of teachers in public and private schools in the country will enhance their salaries. Mrs Rosemary Otikpa, the Coordinator of TRCN in Anambra, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka. NAN reports that May…

The post Ongoing teachers’ registration will standardise salaries -TRCN appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

