Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Online dating fraudster Grace Akintaro from Woolwich scams 7 men out of over £100000 – POST-COURIER

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


POST-COURIER

Online dating fraudster Grace Akintaro from Woolwich scams 7 men out of over £100000
POST-COURIER
An online dating fraudster from Woolwich scammed more than £100,000 from at least seven men, and police believe she may have targeted even more. Grace Akintaro, 24, of Pettacre Close,… June 14, 2017. An online dating fraudster from Woolwich …
Lady Cons Seven Men out of Over £100000, Faces JailBellaNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.