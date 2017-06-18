Pages Navigation Menu

Onlookers live stream car crash, ignore popular singer to die [VIDEO]

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

Onlookers at the scene of a fatal car crash involving popular Brazilian singer, Eliza Clivia, reportedly ignored her to die while they live-streamed her agony. The incident which occurred at Aracaju, in the state of Sergip, Brazil, during the weekend left Clivia and her drummer husband – Sérgio Ramos dead after their vehicle got hit […]

