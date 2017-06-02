Only 24% of Nigerians Have Access to Internet, Says Minister – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Only 24% of Nigerians Have Access to Internet, Says Minister
THISDAY Newspapers
The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has said the size of the country's population with full access to internet connectivity is just about 20 per cent. Speaking on a national television thursday, Shittu explained that internet connectivity in …
ICT sector grows at 24.42% as minister inaugurates committee for tech varsity
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!