Only a leader with purpose can develop Nigeria – Andy Uba

Senator Andy Uba has said that only a leader with purpose can develop Nigeria. The senator maintained that the social and economic development of Nigeria is dependent on exemplary and purposeful leadership.

Sen. Uba who is a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming November polls in the state, said that the problem of Nigeria was leadership without purpose.

The Senator spoke during the 50th birthday celebration of Rt.Rev. Dr. Owen. C. Nwokolo at the Basilica of St. Andrew Odo-Akpu, Onitsha; Anambra state.

Uba said that if Nigerian leaders could exemplify such purposeful leadership like the one shown by Rev. Nwokolo, Nigeria would have been a better place.

He expressed optimism that that more people like him (the priest), the society will experience a lot more transformation and positive conscientization.

The celebration also coincided with the second session of the third synod and launching of the book title: “Parenting in the Old Testament: Contemporary patterns, challenges and solutions for Nigeria”

Sen. Uba while launching the book also donated the sum of N7 million to the church and promised to support the church conference centre with two trailer-loads of cement.

The governorship aspirant also bought the book for all the clergy in the church.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include: former Vice President- Chief Alex Ekwueme; Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano; former Minister of Power, Professor Chinedu Nebo; former CBN Governor-Professor Chukwuma Soludo, among others.

