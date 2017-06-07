Only dividends of democracy’ll save Nigeria, not legislations —Rep

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okhai federal constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Mr Johnson Agbonayinma, has said that making of laws by the National Assembly without provision of dividends of democracy to Nigerians will not solve the problem of the nation.

According to him, “Sometimes I feel frustrated that we keep making laws, debate motions yet people are hungry, suffering, no food and I wonder what we are doing. How can you make laws for a hungry man as it is said that a hungry man is an angry man, so the whole thing is frustrating.”

The lawmaker stated this after he donated 10 Passat cars to members of his constituency in Benin City, Edo State.

According to him, “I should be able to bring dividends of democracy to our people and not just sponsoring bills, debating motions. What is important is bringing dividends of democracy to the people.

“Put food on their tables, attract federal projects to our people and find a way to empower our people because they elected us,” he said.

So any opportunity that I have I must remember them. Things are quite difficult in the country today that if nothing is done, nobody will care about the laws we passed. We must emphasis and strategize with the Federal Government on how to put this prevailing hardship behind us, if not this democracy is endangered,” he added.

Exonerating President Muhammadu Buhari for the current hardship, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lawmaker, said “It is difficult to lead a nation. We are not where we used to be, we are not where we ought to be but we are progressing. Mr President means well for this nation but the cabal around him does not mean well for Nigeria. I happened to work with President Buhari years ago, he is not a materialist person.

“Those who are supposed to represent the President are not doing that, they are representing themselves. We all should be blamed for this problem. The poverty level today is unbearable. But Buhari cannot build Nigeria alone, we all must come together and build this nation. Moving from one party to another is not the solution for Nigeria. If we have constant light, our people will not be leaving Nigeria to other nations. We use to say Ghana must go, now it is Nigeria must go and it is sad.”

The post Only dividends of democracy’ll save Nigeria, not legislations —Rep appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

