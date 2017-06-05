Pages Navigation Menu

Only FCT Minister Can Issue Land Titles In Abuja – AGIS – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


Only FCT Minister Can Issue Land Titles In Abuja – AGIS
Acting director, Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr. Isa Ibrahim Jalo has reiterated that it is only the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello that has the constitutional rights, on behalf the president to issue land titles in Abuja
