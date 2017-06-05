Only God can take Nigeria out of recession – Adeboye

The General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has explained that Nigeria’s bad economy can only be revived through the power of God. He said this while speaking on the topic: “No more waiting,” at a monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos. […]

