Only God knows when Buhari will die – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has criticized those calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because of his ill healtth. George said that it waas wrong, as only God can determine Buhari’s appointed time. He stated this while speaking to journalists in Lagos on Thursday. “You see, I don’t support […]

Only God knows when Buhari will die – Bode George

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

