Only God will stop Nigeria from breaking – Doyin Okupe

Former media aide to the immediate past administration of Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has said that only God holds the key to the nation’s continuous indivisibility. In an article he entitled, “Drums of war and Cries for Separation,” Okupe relied on the supernatural forces to keep the country in one piece. He wrote, “Yes, again […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

