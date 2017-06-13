Only Igbo presidency in 2019 will stop Biafran agitation – Ohaneze youths

By Anayo Okoli.

UMUAHIA – THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has declared that the South East zone will not accept anything other a president of Igbo extraction in 2019, saying that it is the only panacea to Biafran agitation raging in the zone.

Rising from its meeting in Enugu, the group said it has activated all machineries towards the actualization of the project.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting and signed by the Secretary General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said Ndigbo would no longer play second fiddle in Nigeria politics.

According to the Ohaneze Youths “it is Igbo president 2019 or Biafra 2020”.

The group described as a “sheer injustice and hatred, a situation where no Igbo has been allowed close to the seat of power for decades of years, whereas other geo-political zones have been taking turns either as military or civilian presidents.

“More annoying is the fact that the North, a major beneficiary in this direction has bluntly refused to heed the call for restructuring, which has been identified as the panacea to the many socio-political problems plaguing the nation.

“Besides, they have also not only continued to express disdain over the demand for Biafra by IPOB and MASSOB, but have also ordered Ndigbo out of the North based on these agitations.

“Remember that former President Obasanjo had urged Nigerians to beg Biafra agitators; and only Nigeria president of Igbo extraction will appease Igbos or Biafra agitation will be inevitable.

“If there is any conspiracy against President of Igbo extraction, that will surely bring Biafra into existence. One now wonders why Ndigbo will continue to be treated in this manner. ‎

“Two days ago, the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo re-echoed the fact that Nigeria is in a marriage. He was quoted as saying that our nation has been in marriage for a while now. Sometimes, there are quarrels within that marriage. Sometimes there is disagreement. What is important is that you must remain together. You must remain united.

“It does appear from the above that Ndigbo have perpetually remained the sacrificial lamb to keep this forced marriage together. They have remained victims of an abusive marriage, often beaten, cheated by the husband.

“We have resolved today that this grave injustice cannot continue. It is Igbo presidency in 2019 with a Vice President from the North or nothing.

“We are not ready any longer to be treated with levity and disdain in this country and for that we are calling on all Igbo sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora to key into this project”, the communiqué stated.

