Only MD customers exempted from bills, says NERC

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), yesterday said the only customers exempted from estimated billing are those within the threshold of 45KVA consumption and above.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the body said the clarification was a follow up to the directives given over the weekend on the verification and validation of the Maximum Demand (MD) electricity customers metering exercise.

It said: “The Commission wishes to clarify that the affected electricity customers are those within the threshold of 45kVA consumption and above.

The Directive to exempt MD customers from estimated bills, was sequel to an earlier Directive of the Commission to the 11 Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to completely meter all their MD customers on or before 31st November, 2016. However, the DISCOs sought for and were granted extension to 1st March, 2017.”

The Commission directed over the weekend that no MD customer should henceforth be billed based on estimation to further validate the confirmation and assurance given by the DISCOs that all such customers are now metered.

It was further directed that no The DISCOS were directed disconect any Maximum Demand electricity customer that was not metered by March 1, 2017 on the basis of the customer’s refusal to pay a bill issued after the compliance deadline, on the basis of estimated billing methodology.”

Any maximum demand electricity customer so affected was also advised to promptly report any attempt to disconnect him on the basis of refusal to pay estimated bill issued after March 1, 2017 to the Commission.

The underlying rationale to this directive is the effect that since this category of customers have been completely metered as directed by the Commission and reported by the DISCOs, no MD customer should be issued with estimated bills.

The post Only MD customers exempted from bills, says NERC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

