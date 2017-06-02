Pages Navigation Menu

Only Tiv lecturers merit appointments in Uni’Agric, Makurdi – VC Kucha tells Senate

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Prof. Emmanuel Kucha, has disclosed that only Tiv people in Benue State were qualified for appointments made in the institution. Kucha stated this, while making effort to justify the many appointments of Principal Officers and nominal staff of UniAgric, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

