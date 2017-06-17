Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Only two Kenyan CHAN venues ready – CAF – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Only two Kenyan CHAN venues ready – CAF
Vanguard
Only two of five Kenyan stadiums earmarked to host the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in January 2018 are ready, a visiting CAF delegation said on Saturday. But the delegation led by CAF vice-president Constant Selemani brushed aside concerns …
CAF finally gives Kenya go-ahead to host 2018 CHANXinhua
We have a plan B in place: Caf hint at taking Chan rights from KenyaDaily Nation
Chan 2018: Caf sets date to decide Kenya fateGoal.com
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog) –Citizen TV (press release) –Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.