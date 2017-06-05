Onomene Couture Unveils A Glimpse Into Her Summer Collection
Onomene Couture unveils a glimpse into their summer 2017 collection “Black & Fearless” aimed at showcasing the strength and beauty of black Women.
Designer: @onomenecouture
Photography: @stylesquadng for @studio24nigeria
Makeup: @prettypowderlagos
Models: @ebison.nneka @queen_esther11
Accessories: @accessories2die4
Location: Studio 24 Ikeja
Comments
