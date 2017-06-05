Pages Navigation Menu

Onomene Couture Unveils A Glimpse Into Her Summer Collection

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

Onomene Couture unveils a glimpse into their summer 2017 collection “Black & Fearless” aimed at showcasing the strength and beauty of black Women.

Designer: @onomenecouture
Photography: @stylesquadng for @studio24nigeria

Makeup: @prettypowderlagos

Models: @ebison.nneka @queen_esther11

Accessories: @accessories2die4

Location: Studio 24 Ikeja

