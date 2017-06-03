Arsenal Transfer News: Nice launch bid to hijack Henry Onyekuru swoop – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Arsenal Transfer News: Nice launch bid to hijack Henry Onyekuru swoop
Daily Star
The 19-year-old forward is hot property after netting 20 goals in all competitions for Belgian club KAS Eupen this season. Arsenal have had a £6.8m bid accepted but must increase their financial package to bag him a work permit. According to the Daily …
Henry Onyekuru Confirms Arsenal's Bid
Onyekuru: Arsenal have made an offer for me
Onyekuru confirms Arsenal offer
