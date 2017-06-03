Arsenal Transfer News: Nice launch bid to hijack Henry Onyekuru swoop – Daily Star

Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal Transfer News: Nice launch bid to hijack Henry Onyekuru swoop

Arsenal Transfer News: Nice launch bid to hijack Henry Onyekuru swoop
The 19-year-old forward is hot property after netting 20 goals in all competitions for Belgian club KAS Eupen this season. Arsenal have had a £6.8m bid accepted but must increase their financial package to bag him a work permit. According to the Daily
Henry Onyekuru Confirms Arsenal's Bid360Nobs.com
Onyekuru: Arsenal have made an offer for meESPN FC
Onyekuru confirms Arsenal offerThe Eagle Online
Sports Mole –Metro –Goal.com –Tribal Football
all 21 news articles »

