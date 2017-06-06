My last meeting with Osotimehin – Ooni of Ife – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

My last meeting with Osotimehin – Ooni of Ife

My last meeting with Osotimehin – Ooni of Ife
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed shock over the death of the Executive Director of United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin. Ooni, who recalled his last meeting with the deceased, described Osotimehin as one …
