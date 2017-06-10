Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian system frustrating youths – Ooni – Daily Trust

Nigerian system frustrating youths – Ooni
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said yesterday that the Nigerian system was frustrating its youths. He also blamed the current economic hardship in the country on “heavy dependent” on foreign goods. The monarch stated this in his convocation …
