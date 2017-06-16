Opabunmi: Fake Pastors, Imams Duped Me, Promised To Cure My ‘Blindness’

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles winger Femi Opabunmi has revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com how he was swindled by some pastors in the South West part of Nigeria in a bid for him to regain his sight.

Opabunmi recounted his ordeal in a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com that he suddenly lost his sight during training with his French second division side Niort in 2006.

And after two unsuccessful surgery in France, Opabunmi returned to Nigeria in search of a cure for his partial blindness but according to him he was duped.

"Many believed I was cursed, even my mother because in Paris the doctors medically said there was nothing wrong with my eyes," Opabunmi, one of the best players at the 2001 FIFA U-17 World Cup where he helped Nigeria reach the final, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Funds were given to me to survive by my former teammates (including Osaze Odemwingie) and well wishers. I gave pastors some of the money, hoping that if I got healed I would start afresh with a coaching career.

"I visited several churches and mountains in search of a cure but it never happened.

"They duped me of my small cash. I paid more that 400k to pastors to see that I got cured but nothing happened."

"I also went to see some Imams as well. But they all turned out to be false men of God who duped me all the way."

The post Opabunmi: Fake Pastors, Imams Duped Me, Promised To Cure My ‘Blindness’ appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

